World number 249 Kopriva stuns Gstaad top seed Shapovalov

Kopriva, fought back to defeat Shapovalov (pic) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and make the quarter-finals. — AFP pic

GSTAAD, July 23 — Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva shrugged off his lowly world ranking of 249 to stun top-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three sets at the Gstaad Open on Thursday.

Kopriva, 24 and making his main draw debut this week, fought back to defeat the 10th-ranked Wimbledon semi-finalist 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and make the quarter-finals.

He will faces Mikael Ymer for a place in the semi-finals after the Swede saved two match points to move past Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (9/7), 6-4. — AFP



