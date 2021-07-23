Monza to host Formula One’s second sprint race

A lap of Monza is 5.793km so the sprint is expected to be 18 laps of the fastest circuit on the calendar. — AFP pic

ROME, July 23 — The Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September will feature Formula One’s second sprint race after the experimental format made its debut at Silverstone last weekend, the sport said on Thursday.

The venue for a planned third sprint this season has yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at one of the long-haul rounds.

Russia, Turkey and Japan follow on from Monza before a swing of the Americas and closing races in the Middle East.

The 100km sprint is held on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, with the usual qualifying session moving to Friday.

The aim is to give fans competitive action on all three days, with more excitement.

A lap of Monza is 5.793km so the sprint is expected to be 18 laps of the fastest circuit on the calendar.

Formula One said the sprint would be held at 1630 local time on Sept 11. — Reuters