Nice loan deal for Justin Kluivert

NICE, July 21 — Dutch international winger Justin Kluivert, 22, will play this season on loan with French top flight side Nice after AS Roma agreed yesterday to a deal including a purchase option.

The son of former Dutch international football player Patrick Kluivert had a deal with Roma through to 2023 but informed sources said Nice had an option to buy for some €10 million (RM50 million).

After starting out at Ajax, Kluivert headed for the Italian capital three seasons ago for around €18 million and has some 50 Serie A appearances under his belt, though he spent much of last season on loan with Bundesliga side Leipzig, scoring three times in 19 games.

Nice coach Christophe Galtier hopes Kluivert will thrive in the side alongside compatriot Calvin Stengs, a nippy left winger who joined the Riviera side earlier this month from Alkmaar. — AFP