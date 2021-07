A view of the city skyline of Brisbane, Australia, July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 18 —The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 summer Olympics after the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday approved the recommendation of its executive board.

Brisbane becomes the third Australian city to get the Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. — Reuters