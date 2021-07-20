Newcastle’s arbitration against Premier League adjourned until 2022

A general view outside St James' Park, Newcastle April 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 20 — Newcastle United’s arbitration proceedings against the Premier League over last year’s aborted takeover attempt have been adjourned until early 2022 due to “issues with the disclosure of evidence”, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The proposed £305 million (RM1.7 billion) takeover by a consortium which included Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers collapsed in July when the group announced they were ending their interest.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had initiated legal proceedings against the Premier League earlier this year, accusing the league of acting inappropriately in rejecting the takeover bid.

“The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League,” the club said.

“The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.”

The deal had initially been delayed by the Premier League’s owners and directors test.

The league’s chief executive Richard Masters said at the time that it collapsed after the consortium declined to take up the Premier League’s offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club.

The bid had been criticised by human rights campaigners and had raised questions about pirate broadcasts of Premier League games in Saudi Arabia. — Reuters