Messi’s Copa America photo breaks Instagram record

Lionel Messi lifts the trophy and celebrates the victory with the Argentine national team after the Copa America Final, Argentina vs Brazil, at Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 11, 2021. — DPA / Picture Alliance via Reuters

ISTANBUL, July 18 — Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi yesterday broke a historical record on Instagram with his Copa America victory photo, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The superstar’s post of himself with the Copa America trophy became the platform’s most-liked sports photo ever, topping 19.9 million likes.

Following the victory, Messi shared a photo of himself with the Copa America trophy with the caption: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions.”

Argentina last week defeated Brazil 1-0 in Brazil to win the trophy, and Messi last week was selected among the top players of the tournament. — Bernama