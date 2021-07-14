Spectator limit lifted for French stadiums

People pose for photographs in front of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, March 9, 2020. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, July 14 — Pandemic-driven limitations on the number of spectators allowed into French stadiums will be lifted when the Ligue 1 season resumes, though fans will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test, the French sports minister said on Tuesday.

“We are returning to a normal gauge. But it will be necessary to have a health pass when entering a stadium. This is the condition to return to normal,” Roxana Maracineanu told reporters, referring to proof of vaccination or a PCR test.

The Ligue 1 season resumes on Aug. 8. — Reuters