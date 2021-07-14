Britain’s Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after Covid-19 positive

Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 14 — Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for Covid-19 affected her preparations, the British number one said on Tuesday.

Konta was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon a day before the Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19. But the 30-year-old said she also developed symptoms while self-isolating before testing positive for the virus.

“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Konta said on Twitter.

“This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career so far.

“I’ll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon. During this time, I’ll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and I hope you will all join me.”

Konta reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Games, losing in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Her withdrawal from Wimbledon was a cruel blow as she had won the Nottingham grasscourt title in the build-up to the Grand Slam.

She joins an illustrious list of names such as Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in missing the Olympics. — Reuters