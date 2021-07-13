Giroud close to AC Milan deal, Italian media reports

Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud takes a shot during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London July 14, 2020. — AFP pic

ROME, July 13 — French centre-forward Olivier Giroud, currently at Chelsea, is close to signing a two-year contract with AC Milan, Italian media reported today.

“Giroud is expected to be in Italy on Thursday to undergo medicals and sign the contract,” wrote Sky Sport on its website.

The daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the deal will be worth €3 million (RM15 million) per season to Giroud while Chelsea will receive a €1 million transfer fee .

It wrote that AC Milan coach Stefano Paoli is “eagerly awaiting his arrival” of the 34-year-old, as the team’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is 39 and underwent knee surgery in Rome in June, “is still uncertain” for the coming season. — AFP