Andreescu to skip Olympics over Covid concerns

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Canadian world number five Bianca Andreescu said Monday she will skip the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old 2019 US Open champion announced her decision in a statement on social media.

“I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month,” Andreescu said.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.”

Andreescu joins several high-profile players who have already withdrawn from the Olympics.

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem have all pulled out while others such as world number one Novak Djokovic are wavering.

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Djokovic said on Sunday he was “50/50” over playing in Tokyo, citing disappointment over the decision announced last week to bar spectators from the event. — AFP