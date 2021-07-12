Former champion Johnson withdraws from British Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Former British Open winner Zach Johnson will miss this year’s championship at Royal St George’s in Kent after testing positive for Covid-19. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, July 12 — Former British Open winner Zach Johnson will miss this year’s championship at Royal St George’s in Kent after testing positive for Covid-19, the R&A said today while announcing two more withdrawals.

South African Louis de Jager has also been forced out due to a positive Covid-19 test, while last-minute qualifier Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and will not appear.

The trio will be replaced by Sam Horsfield, Dylan Frittelli and Adam Long.

“I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship,” Johnson, who won the Open in 2015, wrote on Twitter.

“I look forward to returning to St Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories. Good luck to all the competitors.”

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-times Augusta winner Bubba Watson also announced their withdrawals yesterday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Open begins on Thursday. — Reuters