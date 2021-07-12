Malay Mail

Britain’s Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title

Monday, 12 Jul 2021 05:04 AM MYT

Ken Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk after winning the mixed doubles final against Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 11, 2021. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 12 — Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

It was Krawczyk’s second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987. — Reuters

