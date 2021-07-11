Trippier set for England start in Euro final against Italy, say reports

Kieran Trippier’s inclusion will be at the expense of Bukayo Saka, who played as a right winger against Denmark in the semi-final. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 — Defender Kieran Trippier is set to return to England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, according to British media reports.

Trippier’s inclusion will be at the expense of Bukayo Saka, who played as a right winger against Denmark in the semi-final, and means a change in formation for England, with manager Gareth Southgate switching to a back three.

Midfielder Phil Foden missed England’s final training session and is a doubt for the Sunday’s showpiece, Southgate said on Saturday.

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1996. — Reuters