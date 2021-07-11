Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win Wimbledon men's doubles title

Croatia's Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic celebrate with the trophies after winning the men's doubles final against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 — Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 victory over Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The top seeds triumphed for the first time as a team at the Grand Slams.

For Pavic, it was a third major victory after the 2018 Australian Open with Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open partnering Bruno Soares.

They became the third and fourth Croatian men to win a Wimbledon title after Goran Ivanisevic, who won the men's singles title in 2001, and Ivan Dodig, who won the mixed doubles in 2019 alongside Latisha Chan. — AFP