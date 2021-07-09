Tokyo Olympics: Forget tough draw, focus on getting past group stage, sports minister tells shuttlers

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks to the media after observing the athletics squads to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the National Sports Council in Kuala Lumpur, July 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Focus on getting past the group stage instead of the tough draw. That was the advice from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican to the national shuttlers bound for the Tokyo Olympics.

He said being drawn in the group of death or pitted against higher-ranked players at the Olympics doesn’t mean their chances would be bleak “as anything can happen”.

“Mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are not the only ones to have a tough draw. Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) have also been drawn with second seeds Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan of Indonesia and South Koreans Choi Solgyu-Seo Seungjae (as well as Canadians Jason Anthony Ho-Shue/Nyl Yakura in Group D).

“Lee Zii Jia too will face France’s Brice Leverdez, who stunned Datuk Lee Chong Wei (in the first round of the 2017 World Championships) so, we can’t take anything for granted,” he said after observing the athletics squads to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics undergo training at the NSC Mini Stadium here today.

He urged the national players to continue to work hard in training and the stakeholders to carry out an analysis of the draw so that the shuttlers would remain the biggest medal contributors at the Olympics.

According to the draw conducted yesterday, 2021 All England champion Zii Jia has been drawn in Group M with Brice and Ukraine’s Artem Pochtarov. If he gets past the group, Zii Jia is set to meet defending champion Chen Long in the first knockout round.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist, have been drawn in the group of death with 2019 World Championships silver medallists and second seeds Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China, Germans Mark Lamfuss-Isabel Hettrich and Hong Kong’s Tan Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet in Group D.

Commenting on the postponement of the Hanoi SEA Games to next year, Reezal Merican described it as a blessing in disguise as it would allow the national athletes to have more time to prepare for the Games.

“We take it as a chance to intensify the training of our Podium Programme athletes who could not compete in overseas tournaments. Perhaps, this is a chance for the National Sports Council (NS) to review their training plans for our athletes, apart from helping our athletes to improve on their personal bests and rankings,” he said.

The SEA Games Federation (SEAGF), who held a virtual meeting yesterday, agreed to postpone the 31st edition of the SEA Games, scheduled to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from November 21-December 2, to next year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Reezal Merican hoped that the athletics squads preparing for the Olympics and Paralympics would be able to make their own marks at the world’s biggest multi-sports Games, either by bagging a medal, breaking their national records or improving on their personal bests and rankings.

“They have endured many challenges due to the difficulty in getting competitive exposure. Like Lee Hup Wei (high jump), he could not take part in any championships except the one in Kazakhstan last month, apart from training. It’s not easy, but they have shown their determination hopefully he can record a better achievement.

“For the para athletics squad, whatever it is, aim for the medals. We have three gold medallists in the Paralympics, we want to retain that and have the potential to win a few more medals,” he said.

Malaysia will have two athletes in the track and field events at Tokyo Olympics, namely Hup Wei in men’s high jump and Azreen Nabila Alias in women’s 100m. The athletics event will be held from July 30-August 8.

Reezal Merican said that for the Paralympics, scheduled to be held from August 24-September 5, five para athletes have qualified, including defending champions Mohd Ziyad Zolkefli in the men’s shot put F20 (learning disability), Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi in the men’s 100 metres T36 (cerebral palsy), and Abdul Latif Romli in the men’s long jump T20 (learning disability) while four more are still waiting for confirmation on their qualification. — Bernama