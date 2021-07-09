Thiago Motta named Spezia coach

Genoa coach Thiago Motta is seen during the match against SPAL at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Italy November 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, July 9 — Former Italy international Thiago Motta was on Thursday unveiled as the new coach of Serie A club Spezia Calcio.

The Brazil-born 38-year-old makes his return to coaching after a short-lived experience with Genoa in 2019, when he was sacked after two months in the job.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who was part of teams that won dozens of trophies during his playing career, replaces Vincenzo Italiano, who has joined Fiorentina.

Spezia finished 15th in the 2020-21 season, its first in the elite Italian division. — AFP