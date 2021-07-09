Azizulhasni knows what he needs to do at Tokyo Games, says manager

Mohd Azizulhasni and Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom qualified for the individual keirin and sprint events in Tokyo on merit. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — National track cycling champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang knows what needs to be done at the Tokyo Olympics, cycling team manager Datuk Ashakari Abu Noor said today.

He said the hope of all parties, including fans, was to see the 2017 Keirin world champion make history as a gold medalist at the Olympics.

Ashakari said this hope was also shared by the Youth and Sports Ministry and its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF).

“His coach, John Beasley, has also given the latest evaluation on Azizulhasni's performance. As we know, Azizulhasni has got what it takes to grab his first Olympic gold medal.

“He has confronted challenges on all stages of world track competitions. Everyone has treated Azizulhasni well, all needs have been met because we really want a positive outcome than in Tokyo.

“As such, MNCF believes Azizulhasni knows what needs to be done at the Olympics. He is a great race cyclist, experienced and wise,” he said in a statement.

Ashakari said he has had experience working with Mohd Azizulhasni since the 2009 Asian Cycling Championships (ACC 2009) in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Mohd Azizulhasni and Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom qualified for the individual keirin and sprint events in Tokyo on merit.

In Rio 2016, Mohd Azizulhasni made history for Malaysia as the first national cyclist to win a medal at the Olympics, after bagging a bronze medal through the keirin event. — Bernama