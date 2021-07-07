'Super stoked' Ko to tee off for New Zealand at Tokyo Games

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko had previously indicated the coronavirus would not deter her from taking part in the Games, describing her involvement in Rio as a career highlight. ― Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, July 7 ― New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko confirmed today she will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, where she is hoping to improve on the silver medal she won in Rio.

Ko had previously indicated the coronavirus would not deter her from taking part in the Games, describing her involvement in Rio as a career highlight.

“I'm super excited for the Tokyo Olympics, I'm super stoked to be able to represent New Zealand again,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.

“I've always felt very proud to be able to fly the New Zealand flag. To have the opportunity to represent New Zealand on a stage where all the best athletes are competing is a huge honour.”

Ko tore up the record books as a teenager, winning two majors and setting a new benchmark as the youngest world number one, a position she held for 84 weeks.

But her dominance waned as she went through a succession of coaches, with her ranking slipping to a low of 55 in 2020.

The Seoul-born golfer appears to be on the comeback trail as the Olympics approach, entering the Games ranked 10th in the world.

She broke a three-year title drought at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in April and notched a sensational 10-under 62 in her final round at the ANA Inspiration, one of the five women's majors, in California.

Ko will be joined in Tokyo by fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox, a regular on the European Tour who was also at the Rio Games, finishing 39th.

Fox, the son of former All Black Grant Fox, said representing New Zealand again meant a lot to him.

“I grew up in a family where representing New Zealand was the highest honour,” he said.

“Golf doesn't necessarily give you that many chances... it's something I cherish doing and it's cool to be able to do that again this year.” ― AFP