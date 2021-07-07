Shapovalov into first Wimbledon semi-final, faces Djokovic

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov returns against Russia’s Karen Khachanov during their men’s quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, July 7, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 7 — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached his first Wimbledon semi-final today beating Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in an engrossing tussle that lasted 3hrs 26 minutes.

Shapovalov will play defending champion Novak Djokovic in Friday’s semi-final.

The 22-year-old, who is also into his first Grand Slam semi-final, is the first Canadian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon since Milos Raonic in 2016.

Shapovalov could be joined by a second Canadian later as Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Matteo Berrettini in the match following his on Court One. — AFP