Moto2 racer Adam Norrodin clinches third spot in FIM CEV

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — National Moto2 rider Adam Norrodin put on an impressive display once again to clinch third place in Race 1 of the FIM CEV Repsol 2021 today.

The 23-year-old from Johor ended the Moto2 race at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal 6.922 seconds behind Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer, who won in 29 minutes and 48.998 seconds.

Spain’s Alonso Lopez was second, 5.434 seconds behind.

Yet in Race 2, luck was not on Adam’s side as he failed to complete the race after being involved in an accident with two laps remaining.

The race ended with Fermin in first again with a time of 30:01.089s, with Xavier Cardelus (2.204s behind) from Andorra second and Alonso Lopez (3.014s) third.

In the Moto3 race, Syarifuddin Azman who started the race in fifth position ended eighth in the race, 1.945 seconds behind Moto3 champion Joel Kelso from Australia, who recorded a time of 18 minutes 24.131 seconds.

Spanish racer Daniel Holgado, who was only 0.005 seconds behind Joel came in second, while his compatriot Marc Os Uriarte placed third.

The Moto3 race was stopped for a while following an accident involving two racers before resuming for the remaining 13 laps.

Meanwhile, Sharul Ezwan Mohd Sharil ended the European Talent Cup (ETC) race in 19th position, 29.296 seconds behind first-placed Spaniard Xabi Zurutuza who recorded a time of 28 minutes and 5.597 seconds.

ETC’s youngest racer Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli, who began the race in 25th spot, was unlucky and did not complete the race after crashing in the fourth lap. — AFP