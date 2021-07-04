Medvedev fights back to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev returns against Croatia’s Marin Cilic during their men’s singles third round match on the sixth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, July 3, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 4 — Second seed Daniil Medvedev staged a stunning comeback to beat 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic and reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time yesterday.

Medvedev triumphed 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and will face Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the quarter-finals.

It was the first time in his career that Medvedev had won a match from two sets down.

“My first one at Wimbledon. What is amazing is that two times at Wimbledon in the past, I was two sets down.

“Against David Goffin in 2019, I came back and had a break in fifth set and lost.

“When I went to the toilet today after the fourth set, I thought I am not going to allow this to happen again.

“When it went to 5-2, I thought ‘oh no’. I am really happy to come back and win the match.”

Former US Open winner Cilic, seeded 32, was unable to keep up his blistering start and was undone by 68 unforced errors. — AFP