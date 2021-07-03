Verstappen fastest in final Austrian GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during qualifying during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, July 3 — Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at his Red Bull team’s home track today.

The Dutch youngster lapped with a best time of one minute 04.591 seconds, 0.538 quicker than Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose two-year contract extension with Mercedes was announced before the session, was third fastest after having a fastest lap deleted for exceeding track limits.

The Briton, who was fastest on Friday, is 18 points behind Verstappen ahead of tomorrow’s ninth race of the season.

Red Bull, who also lead Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, are chasing a fifth win in a row.

Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position at the same circuit last Sunday.

Verstappen’s Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was seventh fastest. — Reuters