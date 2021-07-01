Svitolina out of Wimbledon, free to cheer on Ukraine in Euro quarters

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina returns against Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck during their women’s singles first round match at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, June 30, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 1 — Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will be free to watch her compatriots take on England in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon today.

The 26-year-old — a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019 — lost 6-3, 6-4 to Poland’s Magda Linette in their second round match.

Svitolina had spoken yesterday of how the football team “would die on the field” against England but even with that fighting spirit she could do little against her Polish opponent.

Linette moves into the third round for the second successive Championships and plays Wimbledon debutant Spain’s Paula Badosa for a place in the last 16. — AFP