Atletico to start La Liga title defence at Celta

MADRID, July 1 ― Atletico Madrid will begin the defence of their La Liga title with a trip to Celta Vigo on the weekend of August 14-15 as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the 2021-22 season schedule on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.

The first 'Clasico' between Barca and Real of the campaign will take place on October 24-25 with the second fixture on March 20-21.

The Madrid derbies will be held on December 12-13 and May 8-9, three rounds before the end of the season.

There will be a Christmas break in the Spanish top-flight between December 20-30. ― AFP