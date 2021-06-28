Three Malaysian squash players clear first round in Washington

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — National squash players Rachel Arnold, Mohd Syafiq Kamal and Addeen Idrakie made a good start in the Squash on Fire Open 2021 in Washington, the United States, on Sunday by winning their first-round matches.

The world number 44 Rachel easily defeated compatriot Wen Li Lai 11-3, 16-14, 11-6 in 37 minutes to set up a daunting clash against world number 20 Olivia Fiechter of the United States.

The top two Malaysian women’s singles players, Low Wee Wern and S. Sivasangari, who had first round byes, are set to face English players Lucy Beecroft and Georgina Kennedy respectively.

In the men’s singles category, Mohd Syafiq ousted Karan Malik of India 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in the first round, according to the Professional Squash Association world tour website www.psaworldtour.com.

Tonight, the 24-year-old will face national number two Ivan Yuen, who received a first-round bye, in the battle for a quarter-final spot.

Addeen outclassed home player Faraz Khan 11-9, 11-3, 11-2 in his opening round and is scheduled to play seventh seed Shahjahan Khan of the United States. — Bernama