AFC Champions League: Leandro strikes it right for JDT against Ratchaburi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — An early second-half goal by Argentine Leandro Velazquez was enough for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to edge Thailand’s Ratchaburi FC 1-0 in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Group G match at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok yesterday.

The win, their first in the group after a narrow 1-0 loss to Japan’s Nagoya Grampus on Tuesday, gave JDT three precious points.

Yesterday’s match began with Ratchaburi FC sounding an early warning when their foreign import, Junior Mpia Mapuku sent a shot from outside the box straight into the arms of JDT goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias.

JDT then slowly, but surely, began to dominate the proceedings and started launching waves of attacks on Ratchaburi FC, who are coached by Sek-san Siripon.

However, JDT’s import striker Bergson Da Silva was guilty of profligacy as he wasted a host of chances, including a 27th-minute penalty, to put coach Benjamin Mora’s side ahead.

Bergson had a good chance to draw first blood for the Southern Tigers in the 18th minute but his cracker of a shot rocked the crossbar.

Then came the best chance of the night for him when he was fouled by Ratchaburi FC defender Pawee Tanthatemee inside the box in the 27th minute. The referee awarded a penalty and the Brazilian, after picking himself up, saw his spot kick well saved by goalkeeper Kampol Pathom-attakul.

Six minutes later Bergson had another sniff at goal. But, again, Pathom-attakul was equal to the task as he managed to push the Brazilian’s shot out.

JDT’s long-awaited breakthrough came just a minute after the break when Leandro got the ball, turned and fired past Pathom-attakul.

Leandro nearly put JDT 2-0 up in the 51st minute but his shot sailed just wide while Muhammad Safawi Rasid also missed by inches when he tried to curl the ball home from almost the same position in the 68th minute.

Although Ratchaburi FC dominated the last 20 minutes of the game as they went in search of the equaliser, it was JDT who nearly doubled their lead in the fourth minute of injury time when Safawi’s attempt hit the right post.

Earlier, Mateus bagged a brace while Yoichiro Katitani chipped in with a goal to steer Nagoya Grampus to a 3-0 win over FC Pohang Steelers of South Korea for their second Group G triumph at the same venue.

Nagoya Grampus lead Group G with six points after two matches. JDT (3 pts) are in second spot ahead of FC Pohang Steelers (3 pts) on goal difference while Ratchaburi FC have yet to collect a single point. — Bernama