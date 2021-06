The rule was used to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches. — Reuters pic

LAUSANNE, June 24 — Uefa said today it was scrapping the away goals rule for all of its club competitions from next season.

The rule was used to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches. — AFP