Dutch striker de Jong out of Euros after training ground injury

Netherlands’ forward Luuk de Jong heads the ball with Austria’s defender Stefan Lainer during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group C football match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam June 17, 2021. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, June 23 — Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong has been forced to quit the European Championship after suffering a knee injury in training yesterday, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.

The 30-year-old, who has made two brief substitute appearances at Euro 2020, was injured in a tackle with team mate Cody Gakpo as the Dutch trained the day after beating North Macedonia in their last group game.

“The Sevilla striker, with 38 caps, injured the inner ligament of the knee and, as a result, can no longer play in this European Championship,” a KNVB statement said today.

Uefa regulations do not allow a replacement at this stage of the tournament, except for injured goalkeepers, leaving the Dutch squad down to 24 as they prepare for their round of 16 game in Budapest on Sunday.

They will meet one of the best third placed finishers, which will be decided today. — Reuters