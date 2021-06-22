Wembley to host more than 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semis and final

Players kneel down against racism before the Uefa Euro 2020 Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London June 18, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 22 — More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley with attendance increased to 75 per cent of capacity, the British government announced today.

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

“We have worked extremely closely with Uefa and the FA (Football Association) to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live,” said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic.” — AFP