Struggling Kane still world’s best striker says Shaw

England’s Harry Kane reacts during the Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland at the Wembley Stadium in London, June 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 19 — Luke Shaw insists England captain Harry Kane is still the “best striker in the world” despite his dismal start at Euro 2020.

Kane has been substituted twice after producing lethargic displays and failing to score in England’s Group D matches.

He finished yesterday’s 0-0 draw against old rivals Scotland at Wembley looking a forlorn figure on the bench after exiting 15 minutes from full time.

The Tottenham striker’s sudden dip in form comes after he finished as the Premier League’s top scorer this season.

Having won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and he is transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

But he was an isolated figure as England’s creative midfielders failed to give him a steady supply of chances in the goalless stalemate against the Scots.

Asked if he was worried about Kane’s performances, England left-back Shaw replied: “No concern at all, for me personally I think he is the best striker in the world.

“He is a very important part of the team, in fact the most important part. I think whether he has not been at his best or not he is a massive part and a crucial player for us.

“We need him whether his performances are as people expected or not, but this happens in tournament football.

“You can score a goal at any moment and he is such a crucial player, not just on the pitch but off the pitch, he has got all of our backing and I’m not worried at all.”

‘He is Always Swimming’

England’s underwhelming display against Scotland leaves them with four points and a draw against the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday will take them into the last 16.

But England boss Gareth Southgate has a lot to work on if his side are to win the tournament.

Having beaten Croatia 1-0 in their opening game, England have managed just three shots on target in the tournament.

They found it hard going against a combative Scotland team, whose stand-out performer was 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, making his first international start.

Gilmour was named man of the match as Scotland earned their first point of the tournament.

England midfielder Mason Mount knows Gilmour better than most as the pair are Chelsea team-mates.

But Gilmour put that friendship to one side when he barged Mount off the ball in a midfield clash that set the stage for his dynamic performance.

“He didn’t surprise me, I know what he is like as a player,” Mount said.

“We had a good battle and every time he plays he seems to get man of the match. He has done it the few times he played at Chelsea.

“He gets chucked in at the deep end sometimes and he is always swimming.

“I always watched his development and he is going to keep getting better and better and that is good for him personally, for the club and also at international level.” — AFP