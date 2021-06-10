Salisbury, Krawczyk win French Open mixed doubles crown

PARIS, June 10 — Joe Salisbury became the first Briton to win the French Open mixed doubles in 39 years today as he and American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the final.
It is a second Grand Slam title for Salisbury, 29, who won the 2020 Australian Open men’s doubles with Rajeev Ram.
The 27-year-old Krawczyk finished runner-up in last year’s women’s doubles at Roland Garros with Alexa Guarachi.
“They killed us in the first set, and I think that it was a combination of sort of us getting better, then they dropped their level a bit,” said Salisbury.
“But I think all week we have just gone into it kind of relaxed, enjoying ourselves and seeing what happens. We have come out with a Grand Slam title.” — AFP