Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

(From left) Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and condition trainer Rene Wormhoudt take part in a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus as part of the players’ preparation for the European football championship 2020-2021, June 7, 2021 in Zeist, The Netherlands. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

THE HAGUE, June 8 — Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Netherlands’ challenge for Euro 2020 because of injury, the national team announced today.

“Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for Euro 2020,” the team tweeted.

Netherland coach Frank de Boer will not name a replacement for the 19-times capped Van De Beek.

The 24-year-old started just four Premier League matches for United following his £35 million (RM204 million) move from Ajax in September.

De Boer’s side start their European Championship campaign by hosting Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday.

They will also face Austria and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Group C. — AFP