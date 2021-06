Greece’s Maria Sakkari celebrates after winning against Sofia Kenin of the US at the end of their women’s singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 7, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, June 7 — Greece’s Maria Sakkari demolished last year’s French Open runner-up Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3 today to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The world number 18 needed just 68 minutes to defeat the fourth-seeded American and set up a clash with either reigning champion Iga Swiatek or Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk for a place in the last four. — AFP