Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crashes

BAKU, June 6 — Mexican Sergio Perez won a dramatic stopped and re-started Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull today after a tyre blowout denied team mate Max Verstappen victory and Lewis Hamilton failed to score.
Verstappen, whose crash halted the race with two laps remaining, kept his four-point championship lead over Mercedes’ Hamilton after the seven-time world champion ran off the track at the re-start.
Sebastian Vettel finished second for Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly third for AlphaTauri.— Reuters