Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crashes

Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan June 6, 2021. — Reuters pool pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BAKU, June 6 — Mexican Sergio Perez won a dramatic stopped and re-started Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull today after a tyre blowout denied team mate Max Verstappen victory and Lewis Hamilton failed to score.

Verstappen, whose crash halted the race with two laps remaining, kept his four-point championship lead over Mercedes’ Hamilton after the seven-time world champion ran off the track at the re-start.

Sebastian Vettel finished second for Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly third for AlphaTauri.— Reuters