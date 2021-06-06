McLaren mourn the death of co-owner Ojjeh

This photograph taken on October 20, 2006 shows McLaren chairman Ron Dennis (right) with co-owner of the McLaren group Mansour Ojjeh (left) during the second practice session of the Brazilia. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 6 — McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has died at the age of 68, the Formula One team said today.

Saudi-born businessman Ojjeh had been a shareholder in the Woking-based former champions since 1984, working with then-principal Ron Dennis. McLaren said he had died in Geneva.

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56 per cent stake while Ojjeh’s holding was 14 per cent.

“Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success. He was a true racer in every sense,” said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown. — Reuters