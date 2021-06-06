Bung Moktar elected unopposed as Safa president

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar had been acting Safa president since Dec 14 last year. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 6 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was elected unopposed as the Sabah Football Association (Safa) president at its extraordinary congress which was held virtually today.

Bung Moktar, who had been acting president since Dec 14 last year, received the nominations of all district football associations as affiliates of Safa.

In his speech at the congress, Bung Moktar thanked the Supreme Council members and affiliates of Safa for giving him the trust and support to lead the association.

“With the confidence given, I will work hard to ensure SAFA can develop and meet its targets not only at the grassroots but also the national level,” he said.

The previous Safa president, Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony, resigned from the post in September last year.

Bung Moktar urged all quarters to remain spirited and committed in efforts to restore the glory days of Sabah football.

He said despite the additional challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, success was possible if everyone worked together in the interest of the state.

“In this connection, I would like to remind all quarters to always abide by the standard operating procedure set by the government.

“Hopefully, once Covid-19 is brought to an end, we can conduct our activities as usual and do the best for Sabah football,” he said.

Appointed Sabah state assemblyman Datuk Suhaimi Nasir and Sabah Rungus Association president Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan were also elected unopposed as SAFA vice-presidents. — Bernama