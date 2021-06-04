Nishikori into French Open last 16 as opponent retires

Japan’s Kei Nishikori eyes the ball as he serves to Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen during their men’s singles third round tennis match on Day 6 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 4, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, June 4 — Japan’s Kei Nishikori reached the French Open last 16 for the seventh time today when Swiss opponent Henri Laaksonen retired with a leg injury in their third round clash.

Nishikori had taken the first set 7-5 when the Swiss qualifier quit.

The 31-year-old Nishikori had needed more than eight hours and two five-setters to get to the third round.

Today, however, he was on court for just under an hour as he goes on to meet either German sixth seed Alexander Zverev or Laslo Djere of Serbia for a place in the quarter-finals. — AFP