Germany’s Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia’s Roman Safiullin during their men’s singles second round tennis match on Day 4 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 2, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 2 — Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the third round at the French Open for the fourth straight year today, seeing off Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in straight sets.

The German sixth seed, a two-time quarter-finalist, trailed 1-3 in the second and third sets but secured a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory.

Last year’s US Open runner-up will face the winner of the all-Serbian tie between Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16. — AFP