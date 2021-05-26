After 11 years, Juventus director Paratici to leave club

(From 2ndL) Juventus FC technical coordinator Fabio Paratici, Juventus FC Vice President Pavel Nedved and Juventus FC Sports Coordinator Federico Cherubini attend the Italian Serie A football match Bologna vs Juventus Turin, May 23, 2021 at the Renato-Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna. — AFP pic

TURIN, May 26 — Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will leave the club after more than a decade with the former Italian champions when his contract expires next month, the Serie A side announced today.

Paratici, who joined Juve in 2010 from Sampdoria, has filled many roles at the club including sports director and Chief Football Officer, and ends a fruitful 11-year spell where the club won nine straight Serie A titles from 2011/12 to 2019/20.

However, Juve endured a disappointing campaign this time under new manager Andrea Pirlo, finishing fourth in the standings.

“They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions. Juventus gave me the opportunity to carry out my work with full freedom and without interference in full respect of my role,” Paratici said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the whole club, my staff, the employees, co-workers, the players, the coaches, the shareholders, and ... president Andrea Agnelli. An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges.” — Reuters