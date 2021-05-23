Reezal congratulates victorious Malaysian shuttlers in Slovenia International

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican congratulated the successful pairs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The sweet success of budding Malaysian badminton players in clinching two titles at the Slovenia International 2021 badminton championship at Dras Centre, Maribor yesterday has caught the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Reezal Merican in a post on his social sites today described the conquests of mixed doubles pair, Choong Hon Jian-Toh Ee Wei and women’s doubles duo, Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow as a major achievement as they have just started their stint as senior players this year.

He told them to continue their excellent performances shown in Europe.

“Congratulations to Choong Hon Jian and Toh Ee Wei as well as Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow for emerging champions in your respective categories this morning. Malaysia is proud of you!,” he said in a post uploaded on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The young pair, Hon Jian-Ee Wei aged 20, took the mixed doubles title after defeating Indonesia’s Muh Erwiansyah-Sofy Asharunnisa, 21-18, 21-18 in a battle lasting 32 minutes.

Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow, both aged 19 were fielded as an unseeded pair shocked third seeds, Isabella Nielsen-Marie Steffensen of Denmark 21-11, 21-15 to garner their first international championship. — Bernama