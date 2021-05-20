Porto raided over suspect Covid-19 test for first team player

FC Porto’s team stand in the centre of the pitch at the end of the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and Belenenses at the Dragao stadium in Porto May 19, 2021. — AFP pic

LISBON, May 20 — The Portuguese authorities today raided several FC Porto premises as part of an investigation into suspected tampering with a Covid-19 test on one of its players, the club announced.

A dozen searches were carried out in Porto itself and also in the Algarve at the other end of the country, targeting private residences and analysis laboratories as well as club facilities, the judicial police said.

The investigation concerns “an aeroplane trip abroad by a professional football player supposedly infected with Covid-19”, the police said in a joint statement with the Portuguese Attorney General’s Office.

Porto confirmed that it was “a trip made in January 2021 by a player from its first team”.

The authorities are investigating whether there was any evidence of either the spread of the disease or the falsification of medical analysis. — AFP