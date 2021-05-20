Allardyce has no plans to retire despite West Brom exit

The ex-England manager, who will take a short break and resume his media duties, is satisfied with his reputation as a troubleshooter. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, May 20 — Sam Allardyce says he has no plans to retire even though he is leaving West Brom at the end of the season.

The 66-year-old suffered the first Premier League relegation of his career when defeat at Arsenal earlier this month ensured the Baggies would drop into the Championship.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham boss has opted to step down as he felt he could not commit to Albion long term.

His departure was confirmed after yesterday’s 3-1 home defeat against West Ham, which left West Brom second from bottom of the Premier League, but he is not ruling out a comeback elsewhere.

“The tingle never can leave you because it’s an addiction,” said Allardyce, who replaced Slaven Bilic in December. “If you’ve done it from 15 to 66 years old the game is an addiction.

“I’ve tried to leave it alone a few times and say I’m retiring — I’m not saying that this time because I can’t say it. I keep making myself look a fool by coming back.”

The ex-England manager, who will take a short break and resume his media duties, is satisfied with his reputation as a troubleshooter.

“I can’t dictate where I get back into football or not,” he said. “It’s whether someone comes calling and you feel it’s the right opportunity for you.

“Obviously, those who come calling are the ones in trouble and generally it’s around mid-December. I know I’ll only react if someone rings up. If no one rings up I’m comfortable.” — AFP