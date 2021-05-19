Youth and Sports minister tells Harimau Malaya to do country proud in World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 campaign

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican prays that Harimau Malaya will succeed in their mission to book an automatic slot to the Asian Cup 2023 finals and hence advance to the World Cup 2022 third qualifying round. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has reminded Harimau Malaya to go all out to do the country proud in their World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 football qualifying campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

However, he asked the officials and players to be mindful of their safety and to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as the tournament would be played under the sports bubble concept.

Reezal Merican prayed that they would succeed in their mission to book an automatic slot to the Asian Cup 2023 finals and hence advance to the World Cup 2022 third qualifying round.

“Fly the country’s colours proudly but do take care of your safety,” he said in a video posted on the official Facebook page of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

“Go all out for the sake of the country. Wishing you a happy campaign and safe return,” said Reezal Merican.

The national squad, under coach Tan Cheng Hoe, are scheduled to depart for Dubai tomorrow to continue with their training there, apart from playing two international friendly matches against Kuwait in Dubai and Bahrain in Manama on May 23 and 28 respectively.

Malaysia will kick off their remaining Group G qualifying campaign with a match against UAE on June 3, followed by Vietnam (June 11) and Thailand (June 15). ― Bernama