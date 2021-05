Swiatek ousts Svitolina to advance to Italian Open semis

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Italian Open in Foro Italico, Rome, Italy May 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

ROME, May 15 — Poland’s Iga Swiatek ousted fifth seed Elina Svitolina to advance to the Italian Open semi-finals today.

The reigning French Open champion won 6-2, 7-5 in 1hr 36min against the Ukrainian in the match which had been pushed back from Friday because of rain in Rome.

Swiatek, the 15th seed, will play American teenager Coco Gauff later for a place in Sunday’s final.

Gauff, 17, advanced yesterday to her first clay-court semi-final after world number one Ashleigh Barty retired injured while leading their last eight clash 6-4, 2-1.

The Australian suffered from a recurring right arm issue and chose against taking any risks before the French Open, which she won in 2019, starting on May 30. — AFP