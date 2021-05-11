Germany boss Loew set to recall Mueller for Euro 2020, according to report

In March 2019, Joachim Loew told Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels they were no longer in his plans as he rebuilt the team after the debacle of the 2018 World Cup when the Germans finished last in their group. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 11 — Germany coach Joachim Loew has reportedly contacted Thomas Muller and is poised to reverse the forward’s 2019 exile by naming the Bayern Munich player in his Euro 2020 squad.

According to daily Bild today, Loew has phoned Mueller and “told him he wants to recall him” when the 26-man Germany squad for the European Championship is named on May 19.

Mueller, 31, has been in outstanding form for Bayern, who were confirmed Saturday as Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season.

In March 2019, Loew told Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels they were no longer in his plans as he rebuilt the team after the debacle of the 2018 World Cup when the Germans finished last in their group.

After 15 years in charge, Loew, 61, will step down as head coach after the delayed Euros, which will run from June 11-July 11.

Mueller has made 100 appearances for Germany since 2010 and was a key part of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup.

Germany face world champions France, reigning European champions Portugal and Hungary in their group at Euro 2020.

Loew had already paved the way for Mueller’s return by hinting he may reverse his 2019 decision, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered his efforts to develop the German team. — AFP