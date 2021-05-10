TFC up to second spot after beating Selangor 2-1

Perak’s Nazirul Naim (right) in action against Sri Pahang at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh May 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Terengganu FC (TFC) team climbed up to second place in the Super League table following a 2-1 comeback victory over Selangor FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, tonight.

The Red Giants opened the scoring through a penalty kick by Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun in the 49th minute after Brendan Gan's shot hit Mohd Nasir Basharuddin's hand in the penalty box.

However, Nafuzi Zain's squad equalised through Engku Muhd Nur Shakir Engku Yacob in the 72nd minute, before a header by Spaniard Carlos de Murga in the 87th minute sealed the game for TFC.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang FC stunned Perak FC 3-2 at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

The Tok Gajah squad opened the scoring through a powerful shot by Myanmar national striker Aung Kaung Mann in the 34th minute following a scramble in front of goal, while Australian import Kenjok Wal Athiu doubled the lead for the visitors in the 57th minute.

Perak FC managed to get back into the game 10 minutes later, as Brazilian import Leandro Dos Santos easily converted a spot-kick after teammate Mohd Shakir Hamzah was brought down in the penalty box by Sri Pahang FC defender Mohd Faisal Mohd Rosli.

Kenjok, however, continued to pile on the misery for the Bos Gaurus squad, as his header in the 88th minute beat Muhammad Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy to make it 3-1, while Brazilian import Raianderson pulled one back in the 90th minute for the home side.

Meanwhile, Melaka United FC were held to a goalless draw against Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Today’s results saw TFC leapfrog Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC (26 points) to second place in the table with 27 points after 13 matches, only three behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Selangor (19 points) and PJ City (14 points) remained in fifth and eighth place respectively, while Sri Pahang FC (12 points) came out of the relegation zone by overtaking Perak FC (12 points) in ninth place, while Melaka United (11 points) remained in second-last spot.

The Malaysian League competition will now be taking a break, with the Premier League scheduled to resume on June 18 after the Aidilfitri celebrations, as well as to give way to the national squad to play in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Super League will only restart on July 9, after the group stage action of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League involving JDT, and the AFC Cup group stage competition involving TFC and KDA FC. — Bernama