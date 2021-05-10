PSG title chances dented with draw at Rennes

Paris St Germain's Presnel Kimpembe is shown a red card by referee Ruddy Buquet during the match against Rennes at Roazhon Park May 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 10 — Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title hopes took a major knock on Sunday when the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw at Stade Rennes, leaving leaders Lille with a three-point advantage with two games remaining.

Neymar opened the scoring with a penalty on the stroke of halftime but Serhou Guirassy equalised in the 70th minute to leave PSG, who finished with 10 men after Presnel Kimpembe was sent off in the 87th minute, on 76 points.

Lille, on 79 after thrashing neighbours RC Lens 3-0 away on Friday, need four points from their last two matches against mid-table St Etienne and Angers to guarantee their first Ligue 1 title since 2011.

Monaco are third on 74 points after beating Stade de Reims 1-0 away earlier on Sunday, one point ahead of fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais. — Reuters