NBA Pelicans star Williamson out with fractured finger

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) moves the ball past New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. ― Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, May 8 ― New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left ring finger, the NBA team announced yesterday.

The setback came as the Pelicans, chasing a play-in game position in hopes of reaching the playoffs, began a five-game road trip at Philadelphia yesterday.

The team said in a statement that Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic tests Thursday and a CT scan revealed the broken finger, with more evaluation needed to determine a treatment plan and return timetable.

Williamson ranked ninth in the NBA in scoring with 27.0 points a game and also has grabbed 7.2 rebounds and passed off 3.7 assists a game.

At 30-36, the Pelicans rank 11th in the Western Conference with the top 10 having a chance to compete in the post-season. They are 1 1/2 games behind 10th-place San Antonio and three games behind ninth-place Memphis with six games remaining. ― AFP