West Ham unlikely to buy Chelsea’s Abraham, says Moyes

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring the second goal against West Ham United December 22, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, May 3 — West Ham United manager David Moyes said the Premier League club do not have the budget to buy Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham at the reported price tag of £40 million (RM227 million).

Abraham is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions but has found himself marginalised at the London club since the arrival of German manager Thomas Tuchel in January.

British media have reported England international Abraham, whose Chelsea contract is due to end in June 2023, as West Ham’s transfer target this summer.

“If that’s the figure and that’s what’s being said, we are ruled out,” Moyes said before Monday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

“We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price. It would rule us out completely.

“I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were.”

West Ham are sixth in the league on 55 points after 33 games, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. — Bernama