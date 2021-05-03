Asia Road Racing Championship opening round at Sepang postponed due to Covid-19

File picture taken from a video of the Sepang International Circuit. ― Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The opening round of the 2021 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), scheduled from June 4-6 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), has been postponed to a later date due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Asia.

The organisers in a statement said despite the race has received the green light from the Malaysian government, the decision made was in line with the request from a majority of the participating teams and riders.

“I would like to assure everyone that this season is merely postponed and will certainly take off by the latter half of the year. We would like to apologise to the fans of Asian motorsports who have been waiting eagerly for the action to start,” said Two Wheels Motor Racing Director, Ron Hogg.

He said apart from prioritising the health of the teams and participants, international travel within the Asian region is also becoming more difficult with the tightening of national borders concerning the virus scare.

He also expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for working hand-in-hand with the race officials and for giving green light for the race.

Initially, the first two rounds of the 2021 ARRC was scheduled at SIC from June 4-6 and June 11-13, followed by races at Zhuhai International Circuit, China (July 30- August 1), the Bend Motorsport Park, Australia (September 23-26) and final two rounds at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand from November 19-21 and November 26-28. — Bernama